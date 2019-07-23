BLANCA, Colo. — The Blanca police department is asking for help finding a one-day-old infant and the baby's mother after they say she took off from the Alamosa Hospital in an attempt to evade social services.

Leah Sandoval was born at home overnight Sunday, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Police say Leah's mother, Cynthia Sandoval, is a known drug user, so several people requested a welfare check on her and the baby.

The Department of Social Service (DSS) arrived at the home Monday and asked that Sandoval bring her newborn to Alamosa Hospital.

She did, according to the alert, but then immediately took off with Leah. It says she appears to be intentionally evading law enforcement and DSS.

Sandoval was seen getting into an older model gold Chrysler Imperial around 5:20 p.m Monday.

She is 30 years old, about 5-feet-three-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and camouflage sweat pants.

Leah was wearing a pink and white outfit and was in a blue and gray car seat when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on where Leah and Cynthia Sandoval might be is asked to call the Blanca Police Department at 719-379-3810.

