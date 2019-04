SAN ANTONIO — Police say an officer was hit by a car when he was conducting a traffic stop Monday morning on the northeast side.

The accident happened at Loop 410 near Harry Wurzbach around 9:15 am. The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver who hit the officer was also taken to the hospital.

Several lanes of Loop 410 had to be closed down to investigate the accident. This caused a major traffic backup along Loop 410 for miles.

Police are still investigating the accident.