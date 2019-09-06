WASHINGTON -- Chaos and panic erupted during the Capital Pride Parade in Dupont Circle Saturday after some attendees claim they heard gunshots. But police said there wasn't an active shooter -- there was a suspect with a BB gun.

During the Capital Pride Parade, police said someone in the crowd yelled there was a gun. And a concerned citizen also indicated there was a brown bag under a tree.

An officer observed the suspect approach the bag. The officer then conducted a stop and observed the bag, which was partially open.

The officer saw what appeared to be the body and trigger of a silver handgun.

The suspect said he "pulled the gun out on an unidentified individual who was hitting his significant other," a police report said.

The suspect also claimed the gun in his bag was a BB gun. The police report said that while being moved to the transport, the suspect said, "I'll be back. I'll shoot that [expletive]."

The police report stated multiple offenses, including:

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a BB gun

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct -- cause unreasonable fear

Only minor injuries were reported from the crowd running away.

DC police said in a news conference, 7 people were transported to a local hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Capital Pride tweeted about the incident and encouraged pride-goers to "please stay calm and get to safety."

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted about the incident saying there is no active threat to the public and that DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services is on scene treating minor injuries.

"I am grateful for all of our first responders who were on the scene quickly & for all the attendees and residents who worked quickly to help each other during those moments when celebration turned to chaos," Bowser tweeted late Saturday night. "Tomorrow, and every day, we will continue to celebrate our #DCpride. "

