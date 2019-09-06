WASHINGTON -- Chaos and panic erupted during the Capital Pride Parade in Dupont Circle Saturday.

Many people began running away from the scene where some attendees claim they heard gunshots.

DC police said there was not an active shooter but did say someone in the crowd yelled there was a gun. This caused people to panic and start running.

A gun was later found in someone's backpack and that person is being questioned at this time, according to police.

Only minor injuries were reported from the crowd running away.

Capital Pride tweeted about the incident and encouraged pride-goers to "please stay calm and get to safety."

