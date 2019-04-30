SAN ANTONIO — Oscar Williams, 20, was charged with Family Assault, Choking/Strangulation after his girlfriend told police he tried to suffocate her with a pillow.

According to an affidavit, Williams became upset with his girlfriend because she did not want to go to sleep.

Williams was allegedly upset his girlfriend was still awake and demanded she turn off her phone because it was bothering him as he tried to go to sleep.

The woman refused to turn off her phone and told police that Williams threw her on the bed and placed a pillow over her face so she couldn't breathe. She told police that Williams proceeded to punch the pillow that was still over her face.

Following that incident, Williams' girlfriend asked Williams if she could leave.

She told police that Williams took her phone and keys, and wouldn't allow her to leave because she might go to the police.

Fearing that she would further upset Williams, the woman decided to calm down and stay until the next morning.

Williams remains in custody at the Bexar County Jail.