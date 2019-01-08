SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for three women accused of stealing clothes and biting store employees on the hands at Macy's.

It happened at the Macy's at North Star Mall back on July 13.

Surveillance video shows the women with clothes in their hands. Police say they took the clothes without paying and two employees chased them outside. That's when police say the suspects assaulted the employees by biting them on the hands.

Two of the women took off in an SUV.

If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000 and you can remain anonymous.