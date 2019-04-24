SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for two men who they say teamed up to try to rob a house on the northwest side.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of the two men. It happened on April 8 at a house on Village Brown in the Northwest Crossing area.

Police say one man rang the doorbell while another man in a mask hid around the corner with a gun. The men tried to get into the house, but the person who lived there was able to close and lock the door. One of the men then fired shots through the front door and both men ran from the house.

If caught, the suspects will be charged with aggravated robbery.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP if you have any information.