SAN ANTONIO — An Uber driver is fighting for his life and San Antonio Police are on the trail of the two men they say shot and carjacked the victim Thursday morning in southwest San Antonio.

Police said 51-year-old Kim Troy Williams was shot twice in the abdomen in the 7400 block of New Laredo Highway shortly after 8 a.m. One eyewitness told police he heard shots being fired and he looked up to see Williams stumble out of his car and head for the nearest business begging for help.

Police said the two robbers sped away in the victim's gray 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander. Police have not released the license plate number on the SUV.

It was a crime that left few clues.

"We don't really have a crime scene where that happened because it may have happened in the vehicle," Officer Carlos Ortiz said.

Witnesses told police the carjackers headed back to the area where they had been picked up.

Ortiz said "Two Hispanic suspects, one in a red hoodie, fled southbound from this location." Police confirm the trouble started at the corner of Loop 410 and Palo Alto, where Williams picked up the two suspects at a hotel.

What happened in the next few minutes and 11 miles is a mystery police hope to solve with technology. The hotel, a convenience store and a restaurant were all scoured for clues.

"We're also looking to possibly see if there's any sort of video surveillance of the area that can help give us clues about the two suspects," Ortiz said.

At last check, the victim was in stable condition at the hospital and undergoing surgery.

An Uber spokesperson released the following statement: “We are terribly saddened by what’s been reported and are thoughts are with the driver and his family. We will work with police to help with their investigation.”