SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for two men who shot a rideshare driver while the driver was giving them a ride.

This happened just after 8:00 a.m. at the 7400 block of New Laredo Highway on the southwest side.

Police say the two men had called for a ride from the driver, and at some point, they started shooting.

Police believe the man was shot twice. The driver made it to a nearby auto repair shop and he was taken to SAMMC. Police say he is in stable condition.

The suspects took off in the car. Police say they are looking for two men, one of whom was wearing a hoodie. The police helicopter is being used to search the area.

Investigators are working with the ridesharing company to get more information about the driver and the car.

They are also checking area businesses for surveillance video.