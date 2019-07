SAN ANTONIO — Two men with guns terrorize a store clerk working the overnight shift, according to SAPD.

Police say the two men seen on surveillance video pulled a handgun on a clerk at the 7-11 on Judson near I-35 and Loop 1604. That was back on Wednesday, June 26.7-1

The men reportedly walked in around 3:00 a.m. and took cash from the register before taking off.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000.