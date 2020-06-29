x
Police looking for three suspects who pointed a gun at an H-E-B employee and stole beer

It happened back on June 24 at the H-E-B on 6818 South Zarzamora.
Credit: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspects accused of pointing a handgun at an H-E-B employee and stealing several packs of beer without paying for them.

It happened back on June 24 at the H-E-B on 6818 South Zarzamora. Police say the suspects seen in surveillance pictures walked into the store at 7:38 a.m. One of the suspects pointed the gun at a store clerk while two others took the packs of beer.

Credit: SAPD

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest. Please call 224-STOP with information and you can remain anonymous.

