SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for help in finding a person of interest related to a shooting on the northeast side earlier this month.

The police department issued three pictures of the man they are looking for. He is a person of interest in a shooting that happened on February 8, 2020 at Loop 410 and Nacogdoches Road around 2:50 p.m.

If you have any information about this person, please call the Homicide office at (210) 207-7635.





