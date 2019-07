SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a missing woman last seen on June 26.

The woman is 36-year-old Melissa Patlan. According to a missing person's report, she was last seen in the 700 block of Fair Avenue.

Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 4' 3" in height and weighs 100 pounds.

If you have seen her, please call the SAPD missing person's unit at 210-207-7660.