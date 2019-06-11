A Missing Child Alert was upgraded to an Amber Alert for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, who was last seen in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning.

RELATED: What happens during an Amber Alert?

During a press conference, JSO said about 100 officers and other personnel are searching for Williams, who was last seen in her home located in the 600 block of Ivy Street around midnight wearing a purple shirt, pink pajama pants and no shoes. They expanded the search area for her and are going door-to-door asking neighbors. Some officers are seen searching with K9s and horses.

The family is cooperating in the search, JSO said.

An adult told police that they noticed the child was not in her room around midnight and the back door of the home was unlocked.

Police say that Taylor is 3-feet-tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone having seen or who may the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

LIVE UPDATES OF SEARCH:

12:12 p.m. JSO starts the hashtag #findtaylorwilliams

Around 11:30 a.m. FDLE sends out a statewide Amber Alert for Taylor Williams.

11:01 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Crews assist JSO in the search for Williams. Fire crews are calling it an Amber Alert, but FDLE still hasn't confirmed.

10:30 a.m. JSO holds a press conference, telling the public they upgraded the missing child alert to an Amber Alert. JSO says more than 100 officers and personnel are now assisting with the search for Williams. The search area also expanded.

FDLE hasn't officially issued an Amber Alert, yet.

Press conference below:

10 a.m. More resources and crews show up to search for Williams. Neighbors start handing out flyers for Williams.

9:31 a.m. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues a missing child alert for Williams.

8:51 a.m. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office issues a BOLO alert for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. She was last seen near 600 Ivy Street around midnight.