SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen in the Medical Center area.

15-year-old Mason Lane was last seen Sunday in the 4900 block of Farmsfield, near Floyd Curl and Hamilton Wolfe Road. Police say he has a medical condition and requires medication.

Police say he has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 196 lbs and is 5’10”. He was wearing a black Joran t-shirt with a green logo on it.

If you have seen him, please contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.