SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man seen walking out of H-E-B with cans of beer he had not purchased and threatening a store clerk.

The man is seen on surveillance video from the H-E-B at Wurzbach Road on July 6.

Police say he took two 24-ounce cans of beer from the beer cooler and placed them into his bag. He then walked outside of the store, passing all points of sale, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

An H-E-B staff member confronted the man to demand payment, but the man responded that he had a handgun. The man then took off with the stolen beer.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000.