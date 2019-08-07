SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man they say is wanted on a Sexual Assault of a Child warrant.

The man they are looking for is 20-year-old Davion Williams.

Police say he has an active warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child. They say the warrant is in connection to incident on May 12, 2019. Police say the victim is a 14-year-old child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact SAPD’s Special Victim’s Unit at (210) 207-2313.

See the police Facebook post below for more information: