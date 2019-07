SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two people who robbed a Target and assaulted an employee in the parking lot.

The incident took place on June 27.

Authorities said the suspects were seen on camera stealing items from the location on Blanco Road on the north side. They fled the Target in a white SUV.

If you have any information regarding the robbery and assault, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867 or visit their website.

An award of up to $5,000 may be offered.