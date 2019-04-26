SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the man and woman who robbed a convenience store on the northeast side.

Investigators hope surveillance pictures from the 7-11 at I-35 and O’Connor Road help identify the suspects.

Police say back on April 16, they drove up in a white Cadillac sedan with black rims. A man walked into the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes.

The suspect reportedly gave the clerk money for the cigarettes, but then a handgun in his waistband and demanded the cigarettes and his money back. He left without paying for the cigarettes.

Police say he then got back in to the white Cadillac, which was driven by the woman.

If caught, the suspects would face aggravated robbery charges.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. Please call 224-STOP and you can remain anonymous.