SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a group of people who are accused of shoving an elderly woman to the ground and stealing her purse.

This happened near the Tower of the Americas back on March 8.

Surveillance pictures show the group of people police are hoping to identify.

Police are looking for the people seen in surveillance pictures in connection with a purse-snatching near the Tower of the Americas.

KENS

Police say they walked up to the elderly woman and tried to pull the purse off her shoulder. The elderly woman was able to hold onto the purse, but one of the people pushed her to the ground, causing her some minor injuries.

The group took off on foot with the woman’s purse.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stopper at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000.