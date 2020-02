SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for four men who may have been involved in a jewelry theft at North Star Mall back in January.

According to a Facebook post from SAPD, the theft was from Gurinskys Jewelers at North Star Mall on January 31. Police say the suspects fled in a black Dodge Challenger with paper license plates.

If you have seen them or know anything about this crime, please call North Property Crimes at (210) 207-7601.