SAN ANTONIO — A man is on the run after police say he crashed into a home on the city's south side.

According to an SAPD officer, the driver was speeding in the 900 block of Deely Place when he hit a speed bump, lost control of his car, and hit a mailbox.

After he hit the mailbox, police say he drove across the street and into a house before taking off on foot.

The crash caused substantial damage to the corner of the home.

No further details are available at this time.