Police issue Silver Alert for missing 67-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old man who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Fernando Perez Murad is 5’ 8” and 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police say his hair is balding at the top of his head and they do not have a description of his clothing.

He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 5700 block of North Knoll in San Antonio, driving a silver 2019 Hyundai Accent with TX license plate MMD3634.