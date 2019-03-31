SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a murder after a neighbor found a woman dead inside an apartment on the northwest side Sunday.

This happened at the Morgan Manor Apartments on Oaklawn, near the intersection of Loop 410 and I-10.

Police say the woman in her 30's was found with trauma to the body, but did not give any other details of how the woman died.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Police are still investigating and did not say whether anyone was arrested. They did ask anyone who may have seen or heard something to call police as soon as possible.