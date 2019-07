SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 8:45 a.m. in the 8600 block of Five Palms Drive near Pearsall Park.

No further details are known about the shooting.

A KENS 5 crew is on the way to the scene and working to gather more information. This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.