SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested at the Walmart on Southeast Military Drive after a report of a shot fired in the parking lot.

The shooting was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say someone was harassing people in the parking lot of the store. That's when another man with a gun fired a shot, according to police.

No one was injured, but the man with a gun was taken into custody by police. Customers and staff were evacuated from the building, but have since been allowed to return. The store has reopened to the public.

There is no word on what charges the man in custody may face.

This is a developing situation and further updates will be provided as they are received.