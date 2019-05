SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting on the east side early Friday morning.

Officers were called out to a Valero gas station at 1900 South New Braunfels, near Highway 90 around 6:00 a.m.

Police say a woman was shot at different location and was driven to the gas station.

Investigators says a suspect is in custody.

A KENS 5 crew is on working to gather more details.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.