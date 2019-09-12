BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating a Saturday night fight at a Beaumont fast food restaurant that was caught on video and shared on social media.

The fight, which may have involved up to a dozen people, happened Saturday night at the McDonald’s at Parkdale Mall at 4515 Dowlen Road in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police were dispatched to at least three disturbances Saturday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.

It was unclear if the calls were for three different disturbances or the same one.

Video of the fight appeared to show at least four teenage girls actively fighting with a couple and several other teenage girls in the parking lot of the restaurant.

As the couple and the teenage girls attempt to leave in a car the four girls can be seen in the video attacking the other girls as they try to get into the backseat of the car.

One of the girls in the car can be heard pleading with the girls in Spanish to “leave me alone, please.”

Police say that that a police report was filed Monday and that they are investigating.

Beaumont ISD Police are assisting in trying to identify the people in the video according to the police spokesperson.

The video has been circulating on social media as screenshot video taken from what appears to be an Instagram account belonging to “blueeyed_gangster” and has been garnering comments and shares since it was posted sometime on Sunday.

Jefferson County Precinct One Constable Jevonne “JC” Pollard sent out a message on the Neighborhood App saying says she is deeply disturbed by the video and plans to make juvenile violence like this her top priority in office.

The McDonald’s is in Precinct One.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

CAUGHT | Texas top 10 most wanted sex offender arrested in Beaumont

Medical call in Orange escalates quickly when first responders notice home is on fire

'I made the typo' | Galveston GOP chairwoman blames racist text message on fast typing

'It would be a life-changer' | 14-year old Vidor girl looks to skate into Olympics