HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a man died in a crash Saturday evening on the Katy Freeway.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 21900 block of the Katy Freeway. Police said Carlos Gonzalez, 20, was a passenger in a 1996 tan Nissan Pathfinder driven by 18-year-old Lucero Gonzalez. A witness said the car was speeding and weaving in an out of traffic on the freeway.

Police said a gray SUV was traveling in front of the Nissan when the Nissan made an unsafe lane change at the same time as the SUV. They said the driver of the Nissan tried to avoid hitting the SUV by driving on the inside shoulder but overcorrected and lost control, going through the eastbound lanes.

Officials said the Nissan hit a Toyota Rav4 and kept going through the eastbound lanes before hitting a concrete barrier and rolling on its right side. They said Carlos Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Carlos Gonzalez was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann where he later died.

