SAN MARCOS, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a San Marcos apartment complex around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, emergency personnel were called to the parking lot of Park North Condos in the 1600 block of Aquarena Springs Drive. The caller reported that a person was lying in the parking lot unresponsive.

Police officers and EMS arrived soon after and found a man's body with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Matthew Jacob Rodriguez, Jr. of San Marcos.

SMPD said Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno pronounced Rodriguez deceased at the scene. He was transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

This is the first homicide in San Marcos this year. There were five homicides in the City in 2017.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call the San Marcos Police Department non-emergency line at 512-753-2108 or the SMPD Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.

