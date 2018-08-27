MADRID — Drug dealers are getting more creative when it comes to shipping their product.

Agents of the Spanish National Police confiscated 148 pounds of cocaine inside hollow pineapples. Seven people in Madrid and Barcelona are charged.

The pineapples were emptied, then stuffed with cylinders of cocaine coated with wax or yellowish paraffin.

Each pineapple had between one and a half to two pounds of cocaine inside.

