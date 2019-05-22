SAN MARCOS, Texas — A Texas State University student died Wednesday morning after drowning at a San Marcos apartment complex. On Friday, she was identified as Binuja Ghising, 24.

According to the City of San Marcos, police responded to the Treehouse Apartments on North LBJ Drive at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday for a call regarding an unresponsive female.

The woman's friends reported they found her in the deep end of the pool and, because they could not swim, flagged down a passerby who pulled her from the pool, began CPR and called 911. The first police officer to arrive took over CPR until EMS arrived. She was pronounced dead at 6:37 a.m.

People interviewed at the scene reported that a group of people were swimming in the early morning hours at the pool and several of them didn't know how to swim. They were reportedly drinking alcohol.

Police on scene said the pool was murky and the lighting around the area was minimal. Officials said the woman's friends may have lost track of her and her drowning was unnoticed for a short period of time.

Pool hours at the Treehouse Apartments are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

