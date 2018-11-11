ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police drove down a street that had be ravaged by the Camp Fire. Officers reported that home after home had been destroyed, but one thing stood in "almost perfect condition."

Officers found a pole standing with an American flag barely touched by the flames that had leveled the homes nearby.

A flag stands barely touched by flames that leveled homes in the Camp Fire

Elk Grove PD

The flag was found in what officers described as "almost perfect condition."

The department documented the find in pictures, later posted to the stations Twitter account:

Our officers were driving down one street where every house had been leveled, nothing left, except a flag pole that was standing with flag in almost perfect condition. Our officers documented the address and secured the flag in hopes to return it to the owners one day. #CampFire pic.twitter.com/JDiOWnwqD7 — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 11, 2018

Officers documented the address the flag was found and plan to return it to the owners one day.

