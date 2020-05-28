POLICE: East Texas father-son duo sexually abused 7-year-old relative over several years

Both men were booked into the Bi-State Jail. Their bonds have not been set.

TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas father-son duo is behind bars after police say they sexually assaulted a 7-year-old relative.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, police arrested David Fant, 56, and his son, Hayden Fant, 19, both of Texarkana, continuous sexual abuse of a child on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the child victim is related to the men.

Police say the victim’s parents contacted police last week after the child told them of the alleged sexual abuse, which is believed to have occurred over a period of several years at the suspects' home in Texarkana.

The TTPD says Detective Tabitha Smith obtained warrants for the arrest of the men after her investigation yielded evidence that lined up with the victim’s account of the abuse.

Following the pair's arrest, officers served a search warrant for their home and seized evidence in the case.