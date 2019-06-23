SAN ANTONIO — A husband and wife were driving on NE Loop 410 west bound near Nacogdoches Road when a car pulled beside them and opened fire, according to police.

The incident took place before 6 a.m. on Sunday. The couple was in a white Toyota SUV and the suspect, or suspects, were in a dark colored black Ford Crown Victoria.

The wife was driving the vehicle and was shot twice.The husband was not hit.

She was taken to SAMMC in serious but stable condition. The husband told police that they were targeted randomly.

Another witness stated that the shooting was not random, but stemmed from an altercation at The Diamonds Show Club, formerly known as Blush, on 2525 NE Loop 410. Reports say two people were seen with guns in the club's parking lot.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, you are urged to call police at (210) 207-7273.

