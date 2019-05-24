SAN ANTONIO — This week, San Antonio Police Department detectives and Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating shootings that involved people related to one another. The shootings unfolded at different locations, and involved different histories and relationships.

Early Wednesday, BCSO says a woman was shot and killed after a domestic disturbance involving her husband on the far west side. Deputies arrested 71-year-old Louis Benevento.

On Thursday morning, police say a fight between two male relatives ended in a deadly shooting. They arrested 57-year-old Darryl Webb in the case.

On Thursday afternoon, police said a fight between two sisters-in-law ended in gunfire, with one woman killed. The case is still under investigation.

The cases are unrelated and the circumstances are very different, but each case involved people who were related to one another.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES