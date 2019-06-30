SAN ANTONIO — A chase across east Bexar County ended with a crumpled patrol car and the recovery of a stolen vehicle Sunday morning.

A Bexar County Sheriff spokesman said a deputy responding to a stolen RV incident saw the vehicle being towed by a black SUV and tried to stop it.

Deputies said the driver hit the patrol vehicle as they sped away.

During the ensuing chase along Binz Engleman, the trailer broke free and crashed, according to deputies.

The SUV was eventually recovered at Dove Lake and Maple Lake.

The SAPD EAGLE helicopter helped in the search for suspects but no arrests have been made.