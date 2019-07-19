SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a chase ended with a crash and an arrest early Friday morning.

It all started with a call for a shooting at the Uptown 78 Lounge on FM 78 around 2:20 a.m.

Police say officers arrived to find a man with blood all over him, but the man said he had not been shot. At the same time, officers were chasing a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident at the club. That chase ended in a crash at O'Connor Road and Forest Bluff.

One person was arrested and police say a child or teen was inside the car and taken to BAMC with a broken leg.