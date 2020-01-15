SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in getting information a murder from August of 2018.

Back on August 9, 2018, officers found a man dead outside an apartment complex. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Thomas Sheppard.

Police say they have developed a person of interest in the case and are trying to idenify any people connected with the murder.

If you have any information on the case, please call he San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635, and use case number SAPD18168249.

