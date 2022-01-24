Police asking for help in finding shooting suspect, cash reward offered

A nightclub employee was hit by a stray bullet after a fight broke out between two groups of people at a club in December.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for information following an aggravated assault that happened in December outside of a nightclub just north of downtown .

On Dec. 20, just after 11:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue.

Police said a fight between two groups of people led to a shooting where a nightclub employee got hit by a stray bullet. One person was detained at that time, but another suspect fled.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact SAPD or Crime Stoppers. Anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest of the person involved in this assault can receive an award of up to $5,000.