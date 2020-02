SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on the north side.

Jada Gardner was last seen in the 22000 block of Tower Terrace, near Highway 281 and TPC Parkway.

Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 117 pounds and is 5' 4". Police also say she is right-handed, with curly, shoulder-length hair and has braces.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the SAPD Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660.