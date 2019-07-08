SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a man they believe started six fires on the west side.

The suspect, a man in his early 30s, was arrested just before 4 a.m.

According to a sergeant at the scene, the first fire was a brush fire on W Houston Street, followed by a few other small brush fires.

A structure was in danger as the fire crept up a carport on the 1500 block of Elvira Street.

The suspect was detained on Faust and Matyear Street where a palm tree had caught fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in any of the fires.

No further details are available at this time.