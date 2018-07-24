SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man Tuesday after he was accused of snatching an elderly woman's jewelry from around her neck late last month.

The 89-year-old woman's necklace contained her and her late husband's wedding bands, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said the victim was window shopping in the 2600 block of West Avenue on June 26 when 47-year-old Frank Perez was accused of stealing the necklace and running away with a female accomplice.

Detectives began their investigation immediately after the incident, and police said Perez was arrested without incident Tuesday thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip. He was reportedly found in the area of I-10 and Vance Jackson Road.

SAPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Rodriguez said the woman's jewelry was recovered at two local pawn shops and will be returned to her.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

During a perp walk outside of Public Safety Headquarters, Perez spoke out to the media.

"Tell her I'm sorry, and tell her I want her to get her stuff back," he said while choking back tears.

Rodriguez said Perez also has a "lengthy" criminal history.

