HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a young teenager who hasn't been seen since the weekend.

Nyah Solorzano, 16, was last seen leaving her home in the 9500 block of Grannis Street in southeast Houston. It was Saturday, Feb. 1 at about 9 a .m.

Police said the girl has brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet three inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

It's unknown what she was wearing.

Anyone with information should call HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

