POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A Levi's Call - Georgia's Amber Alert - has been issued for a set of 2-year-old twins that are believed to be in extreme danger.

Police in Powder Springs said that Scarlet Lira and Kael Lira and their mother were abducted at knifepoint on Monday, October 14 at about 1:05 a.m., by a 22-year-old man, who they said is possibly headed to California.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were born on February 22, 2017. Scarlet Lira is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and was last seen wearing a pink dress. Her brother, Kael Lira, also has black hair and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and dark green pants.

The children's mother, 23-year-old Yajaira Lira Ramirez, was also kidnapped at the time.

WXIA

Powder Springs investigators said they believe they were taken by Jose Portillo. He is described as a Hispanic man, about 5'10" tall, weighing 170 pounds.

Portillo is believed to be driving a white 2016 Kia Sorrento with Georgia license tag number CAP7259. He is driving in an unknown direction, but may be traveling to California, investigators said.

Powder Springs Police Department

Police said Portillo to be considered armed and dangerous. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information about Portillo or the children is asked to contact the Powder Springs Police Department at 770-943-1616 or to call 911 immediately.

Powder Springs Police said 22-year-old Jose Portillo is wanted for the alleged abduction of 2-year-old twins Kael and Scarlet Lira.

Powder Springs Police Department

