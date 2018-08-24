SAN ANTONIO - A drive-by at a gas station on the east side left two men injured.

The incident happened in the 200 block of WW White Road around 11 p.m. Thursday.

One man was shot several times, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Another victim was shot in the upper back. Both were transported to the San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment.

The man who was shot several times was reportedly left in critical condition. The other victim is in stable condition, and police said he even tried to drive away from the scene himself and ended up at his home around the corner. He was reportedly later picked up by emergency medical workers.

Police believe one or more suspects took off in a black Nissan. No arrests have been made.

© 2018 KENS