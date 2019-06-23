ST. LOUIS — Police believe a man shot another man and then himself Saturday evening in the Kingsway East neighborhood.
Officers responded at 6:32 p.m. to a home in the 2900 block of N. Euclid. They found a 23-year-old man and a 54-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed the 23-year-old shot the 54-year-old and then himself.
The homicide division is handling the investigation.
Police did not disclose how the men knew each other.
