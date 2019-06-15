NORFOLK, Va. — A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot when he and a friend were playing with a loaded gun, Norfolk police said.

Police said in a news release that the incident was "preventable."

Around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1000 block of Pelham Street for a gunshot disturbance call.

Officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police said the boy and his friend were playing with a loaded firearm inside the house when the gun accidentally fired, striking the boy.

Detectives are investigating this incident to determine how the boys were able to get a gun, Norfolk police said.

“I am thankful this young boy is going to survive,” said Chief Boone in a news release.

“I would be remissed if I didn’t stress the importance of questioning how these young boys were able to get their hands on a gun."

