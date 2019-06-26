SAN ANTONIO — The grand opening of the second location of Pluckers will take place on Monday July 8, and the restaurant is offering free food.

The restaurant posted on its website that it wants to serve people free food to help the servers get used to serving customers before the restaurant opens.

The new location is at at the Landmark Center at 15651 I-10 W near UTSA's campus.

Here are the times the restaurant is offering for the free food:

Dine in at the restaurant at any one of the following shifts*:

Lunch (11am-1pm):

Monday, July 1st

Tuesday, July 2nd

Wednesday, July 3rd

Thursday, July 4th

Friday, July 5th

Dinner (6pm-8pm)

Monday, July 1st

Tuesday, July 2nd

Wednesday, July 3rd

Thursday, July 4th

Friday, July 5th

The restaurant says it can seat no more than four people and you must have your complete party with you upon seating. They are warning people the wait times could get very long.

There will also be alcohol for purchase and they suggest tipping the servers.

