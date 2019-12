PLEASANTON, Texas — Pleasanton Police arrested a woman accused of using counterfeit money.

Jenny Guerrero, 42, is facing charges in the case.

Police said Guerrero used 11 counterfeit $50 bills at the Walgreens in Pleasanton. Investigators said they searched Guerrero's residence and found $7,800 in counterfeit currency.

Guerrero was arrested and taken to Atascosa County Jail.